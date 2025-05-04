Video: Antony scores worldie as Real Betis secure late win

Man United loanee Antony continued his fine form with an unbelieveable late goal in Real Betis' 2-1 La Liga win over Espanyol.

The 25-year-old has been able to put his disastrous spell at Man United behind him, re-discovering his form after joining the Spanish side on loan in January.

Antony has scored seven goals and providing four assists in his 20 games across all competitions for Real Betis.

Roberto Fernández opened the scoring in the 28th minute for Espanyol before former Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso restored parity in the 85th.

The two sides looked set to share the spoils, but Antony picked up the ball just outside the box before exquisitely curling the ball beyond ‘keeper Joan Garcia.

Betis’ win keeps them within touching distance of a spot in next season’s Champions League with the top five in La Liga set to play in Europe’s premier club competition.