Elkann makes Yildiz demand inside Juventus board room

Juventus powerbroker John Elkann won't consider the summer sale of Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkey international has been linked with a move to England, where Arsenal and champions Liverpool are among clubs keen.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport says Elkann has a "soft spot" for Yildiz and doesn't want to see him leave this summer.

Yildiz was sent off last week in victory over Monza and Juve coach Igor Tudor said of the midfield playmaker: “He’s a good guy and he really cares a lot. He’s in love with football.

“He’s pure and I he has understood what he did. I saw the video, he had been pulled, he wanted to break free and made that gesture. It wasn’t malicious, but he paid for it.

“I want to highlight his kindness, which is important. He’s never done something like this before. It will be a lesson for him.”