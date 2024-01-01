Eder has Napoli warning for Inter Milan: There's Conte

Eder has Napoli warning for Inter Milan: There's Conte

Eder says he still follows Inter Milan's results.

Eder, 37, has announced his retirement this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Of his time with Inter, the former striker told Sky Italia: “At Inter, perhaps I wanted to do more on the pitch.

“But I wasn’t able to.

“Still, I remain an Inter fan. Piero Ausilio was in the video they made to wish me goodbye.”

On this new season, Eder also said: “Inter have something more than the rest of the teams, having had the same coach and so many of the key players staying.

“But Napoli can cause anyone problems.

“Knowing the coach (Antonio Conte), it will be difficult for anyone to play against Napoli.”