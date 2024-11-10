Tribal Football
Dybala 'surprised' after Roma omission for Bologna clash
Paulo Dybala is surprised by his omission for Roma's clash with Bologna today.

Roma coach Ivan Juric has stated the Argentina attacker is out due to injury.

He said: "Dybala will not be there because he felt a discomfort."

Statements that, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport,  have taken the former Juventus and Palermo player by surprise.

According to the player and his staff, the Argentine was ready to play both tomorrow and even Thursday in Belgium at USG and was waiting for the results of a test to be carried out in training on Saturday, after an MRI performed yesterday that had given a negative result. 

Dybala is now waiting for an explanation from management.

