Roma coach Juric rues errors after USG draw

Carlos Volcano
Roma coach Ivan Juric rued their errors after Thursday's 1-1 draw at Europa League opponents Union Saint Gilloise.

Gianluca Mancini struck just after the hour mark for Roma before Kevin Mac Allister found an equaliser for USG.

Juric said afterwards, "We are making mistakes. It happens, it can also be a mental factor.

 "It's a shame, because the boys are giving everything but they can't get what they deserve. The match wasn't brilliant, we are making individual mistakes that we pay for. Football is like that. We can't be tough enough to win matches in which we aren't brilliant.

"There have been very positive moments where we lacked results that could have given us momentum, now there is all this negativity, just given the results. We must be strong to get out of this situation."

Asked if he expects to meet with the club's owners upon returning from Belgium, he added:"In all this time I've only thought about coaching, I've let everything else slide, trying to do my job well because I can't influence the rest. I can't and don't want to get into other discussions."

