Dumfries signs new Inter Milan contract
Denzel Dumfries has signed a new contract with Inter Milan.

The Holland fullback has penned terms to 2028.

Dumfries' previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

The new agreement includes a bumper pay-rise from €2.5m-a-year to €4m-a-year.

Dumfries joined Inter in 2021 from PSV Eindhoven.

 

