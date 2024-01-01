Tribal Football
Most Read
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Man Utd defender Mazraoui undergoes heart surgery
Liverpool boss Slot eyeing Kokcu reunion

Dumfries confident over new agreement with Inter Milan

Dumfries confident over new agreement with Inter Milan
Dumfries confident over new agreement with Inter MilanAction Plus
Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumries is confident over new contract talks.

Dumfries' current deal runs to the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said at his Holland media conference:  "I hope it will be completed as soon as possible. It looks good, I hope I can sign as soon as possible.

"I played little, so I still have to renew the contract. Obviously I want to play more. I am focused on earning more minutes. Fortunately I've had a little more in the past few weeks, but (Matteo) Darmian is a tough competitor."

Dumfries then continued: "Everyone says that the number of games we have to play is too high, but I feel fit. A complete calendar is at the expense of quality and it is a pity if consequently less quality is seen on the field.

"If you have to give up your salary and want to play less then I don't care, I have no opinion about it."

Mentions
Serie ADumfries DenzelInterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan eyeing Chelsea pair Casadei and Chukwuemeka
Ex-Inter Milan defender Paganin: Inzaghi must be careful about Man Utd option
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi