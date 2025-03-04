Dossena delighted for Casadei after first Torino goal

Former Torino midfielder Beppe Dossena was delighted for Cesare Casadei after he scored a first goal for the club in their win against Monza.

Casadei only joined Toro in January from Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

An impressed Dossena told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He has also been abroad, and so those characteristics have not escaped even foreign observers. Then to reach an international dimension, physicality is not enough.

"Among other things, he has the pace, and in general he has ample room for improvement. Sometimes perhaps he waits too long in deciding whether to make a pass or a dribble, but these are qualities that are refined with time and with matches. Becoming a protagonist and taking the stage will depend on him."

On his time in England, Casadei said: "For any activity in life, and therefore also for footballers, knowing means knowing. Having stored more experiences, more knowledge, more ways of living is a factor that makes you grow. He was lucky enough to have this, for a period that was not very long but still significant. You just need to come into contact with different races and cultures to be able to grow as a person and this is what you need to become a player."

Asked if Casadei reminds him of any other player, Dossena added: "Everyone has their own characteristics. In my opinion he has a great quality, which is what is lacking today and is increasingly difficult to find. He knows how to get into the game, go without the ball, aim for the goal. There are other players who can do these things, but each does it in their own way. In this sense Casadei is a rare commodity."