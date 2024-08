DONE DEAL: Venezia snap up Juventus midfielder Nicolussi Caviglia

Venezia have snapped up Juventus midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

Nicolussi Caviglia joins Venezia on a season-long loan with a permanent option for €4.5m. His loan fee is set at €500,000.

Juve also hold a sell-on option.

Nicolussi Caviglia has previously spent time on-loan with Perugia, Sudtirol and Salernitana.

Venezia opened their Serie A campaign last weekend with defeat to Lazio.