Kalulu delighted making Juventus move: I'm here to win

Pierre Kalulu is delighted with his move to Juventus.

The AC Milan defender has joined Juve on-loan for the season with a permanent option included.

Kalulu said at his club presentation this morning:"Very positive first impressions already on how the centre is structured, the fields etc. I'm very happy."

Can you tell us about your characteristics and strengths in the field?

"I am a more modern defender who can play in various roles on the defensive line. I am fast, aggressive and who loves duels and playing clean."

Who are the players who inspired you as a child?

"Many people ask me this. Every year you take inspiration from those who give their best and in many matches I tried to follow those who did well. I don't have precise models, they change every season."

Who is Pierre off the pitch?

"He's a guy who likes to stay at home, go to the cinema in French or other languages. I like listening to classical music, American rap and a little Italian. I'm a quiet guy."

Have you already met Thiago Motta? What did you say to each other and what do you like about him?

"Yes, I was lucky enough to see him and his teams play well. We spoke many times. I like that he is honest, clear about his ideas and his teams play well and we are all in love with those who play well."

Your and the team's goals?

"To win as much as possible, taking each match as it comes, always giving my best. On a personal level, showing how I play and how I can do well and give my best every time on the pitch."

In the youth national teams of France you played with Thuram, did you hear from him before coming here?

"Yes, I've played with Khephren a couple of times. I know him well, we've spoken in recent days, but there's professional secrecy."

A final word?

"Hello fans. I hope I will make you proud by wearing this shirt and see you soon at the stadium."