DONE DEAL: Roma sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kone

AS Roma have signed Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

Kone joins Roma in a permanent transfer worth €20m plus bonuses rising to €5m.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder has signed a deal to 2029 worth a mooted €3m-a-season.

The 23 year-old spent three years with Gladbach.

Kone will wear the No17 shirt with Roma and has just been named in France's Nations League squad.