DONE DEAL: Rebic snapped up by Lecce

Ante Rebic has joined Lecce as a free agent.

The Croatia attacker has secured a release from his Besiktas contract to return to Serie A with Lecce.

The former AC Milan and Fiorentina winger has signed a 12 month deal with Lecce.

Rebic, who will be 31 in September, has a Serie A record of 118 appearances, scoring 29 goals and providing 14 assists.

Lecce sit bottom of the table without any points from the opening two rounds of the season.