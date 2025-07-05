DONE DEAL: "Really hungry" Bonny joins Inter Milan

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny.

Inter have splashed out €23m plus bonuses to land the Frenchman.

The 21 year-old has penned a deal to 2030 with the Nerazzurri.

Bonny moves to Inter as prime cover for Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram in Inter's attack.

Bonny follows former Parma coach Cristian Chivu to Inter and said: “He helped us a lot in Parma, he is a good person who also helped me personally and had faith in me. I can't wait to get back on track together.

“I'm a striker who can play anywhere, a modern striker. I like having the ball at my feet, playing with my teammates, creating chances and scoring goals.

“I'm really hungry, I want to do better than last year. I want to grow and learn, alongside all these great players who will be with me every day."