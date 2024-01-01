Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Oristanio leaves Inter Milan for Venezia - 'I'm here for Mr Di Francesco'

Venezia have signed Gaetano Oristanio from Inter Milan.

The attacking midfielder has joined the Serie A new-boys in a permanent deal. Oristanio has signed with Venezia to 2029.

The youngster said: "I chose Venizia for the technical project and because the team will be led by a coach with an important history like Mr. Di Francesco.

"The team is coming off a fantastic season culminating in a well-deserved promotion and I am very happy to be part of this group.

"I hope to be able to rejoice together with our fans in achieving our goals."

