Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Olympique Marseille sign AC Milan midfielder Bennacer
Olympique Marseille have signed AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Bennacer has joined Marseille on-loan to the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Marseille will pay an initial loan fee of €1m, with a permanent option worth €12m plus €3m in bonuses.

Bennacer won the the Scudetto and the Supercoppa Italiana with Milan, having signed in 2019.

He made 178 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring eight goals and making 12 assists.

