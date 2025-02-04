DONE DEAL: Olympique Marseille sign AC Milan midfielder Bennacer

Olympique Marseille have signed AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Bennacer has joined Marseille on-loan to the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marseille will pay an initial loan fee of €1m, with a permanent option worth €12m plus €3m in bonuses.

Bennacer won the the Scudetto and the Supercoppa Italiana with Milan, having signed in 2019.

He made 178 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring eight goals and making 12 assists.