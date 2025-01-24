Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Released AC Milan fullback Ballo-Toure close to Le Havre deal

Carlos Volcano
Released AC Milan fullback Ballo-Toure close to Le Havre deal
Released AC Milan fullback Ballo-Toure close to Le Havre dealAC Milan
Released AC Milan wing-back Fodé Ballo-Toure is set to sign with Le Havre.

Ballo-Toure had his contract terminated by Milan by mutual consent this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he has immediately found a new club, with the player and Le Havre now close to reaching an agreement.

Ballo-Toure had been with Milan since 2021.

The Rossoneri confirmed two days ago: "AC Milan announces that it has consensually terminated the contract with defender Fodé Ballo-Touré. The club - reads the note - wishes the player all the best for the rest of his career."

Mentions
Serie ABallo-Toure FodeAC MilanLe HavreLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Fulham set to bid for AC Milan's Emerson
Andrey Santos and PSG? Why Chelsea need to be wary...
DONE DEAL: Kolo Muani delighted as he closes Juventus move