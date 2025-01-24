Released AC Milan fullback Ballo-Toure close to Le Havre deal

Released AC Milan wing-back Fodé Ballo-Toure is set to sign with Le Havre.

Ballo-Toure had his contract terminated by Milan by mutual consent this week.

And he has immediately found a new club, with the player and Le Havre now close to reaching an agreement.

Ballo-Toure had been with Milan since 2021.

The Rossoneri confirmed two days ago: "AC Milan announces that it has consensually terminated the contract with defender Fodé Ballo-Touré. The club - reads the note - wishes the player all the best for the rest of his career."