DONE DEAL: Napoli splash out for Benfica attacker Neres

Napoli have clinched the signing of Benfica attacker David Neres.

Neres has joined the Azzurri for a fee of €27m.

The attacker's arrival was confirmed by Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis on social media.

Neres, 27, is a Brazil international and was originally brought to Europe by Ajax.

ADL brought forward plans to sign Neres after complaints from coach Antonio Conte about his squad following their opening day defeat at Hellas Verona.