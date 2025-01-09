DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Lecce attacking midfielder Hasa

Napoli have signed Lecce attacking midfielder Luis Hasa.

Hasa moves to Napoli in a permanent transfer worth €500,000.

Advertisement Advertisement

He only moved to Lecce in the summer from Juventus, joining in a free transfer. However, Juve will now receive 30 per cent of Hasa's fee courtesy of a clause in the original deal.

Napoli chief Giovanni Manna moved for Hasa, having worked with the youngster while with Juve.

Hasa is an U18 Italy international.