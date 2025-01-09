DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Lecce attacking midfielder Hasa
Napoli have signed Lecce attacking midfielder Luis Hasa.
Hasa moves to Napoli in a permanent transfer worth €500,000.
He only moved to Lecce in the summer from Juventus, joining in a free transfer. However, Juve will now receive 30 per cent of Hasa's fee courtesy of a clause in the original deal.
Napoli chief Giovanni Manna moved for Hasa, having worked with the youngster while with Juve.
Hasa is an U18 Italy international.