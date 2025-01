DONE DEAL: Napoli and Cagliari seal goalkeeper swap

Napoli and Cagliari have performed a goalkeeper swap.

Elia Caprile has left Napoli for Cagliari, with fellow keeper Simone Scuffet moving in the opposite direction.

Scuffet joins Napoli as cover for Alex Meret, with Caprile moving to Sardinia in search of regular first team football.

Both deals are initial loan arrangements.

Scuffet moves to Napoli in a straight loan, while Caprile's arrangement includes a permanent option.