Villarreal closing deal for Inter Milan wing-back Buchanan
Villarreal are closing a deal for Inter Milan wing-back Taj Buchanan.
The Canada international is set to move to Villarreal on-loan for the remainder of the season.
Villarreal have reached agreement for Buchanan ahead of competition from Monza, Torino and Fiorentina in Italy.
Buchanan has fully recovered from a leg fracture suffered at the end of the season.
The 25 year-old joins Villarreal with an option to buy.