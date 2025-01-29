Villarreal closing deal for Inter Milan wing-back Buchanan

Villarreal are closing a deal for Inter Milan wing-back Taj Buchanan.

The Canada international is set to move to Villarreal on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Villarreal have reached agreement for Buchanan ahead of competition from Monza, Torino and Fiorentina in Italy.

Buchanan has fully recovered from a leg fracture suffered at the end of the season.

The 25 year-old joins Villarreal with an option to buy.