DONE DEAL: Lens sign Inter Milan striker Satriano

Lens have signed Inter Milan striker Martin Satriano.

Satriano moves to Lens on-loan for the season with an obligation to buy.

The 23 year-old Uruguay international has had loan spells away from Inter with Brest, twice, and Empoli.

There is now the chance for Satriano to put down roots in France with Lens.

Satriano has been on Inter's books since 2020.