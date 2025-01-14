Chelsea sound out Bayern Munich for Tel

Chelsea have made an enquiry about Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel this winter.

The Blues are eager to bring in a forward to add competition to their squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

With the possibility that Christopher Nkunku may eventually be sold, Tel may be seen as a replacement.

The BBC states that there is minimal information about whether Chelsea's approach is to succeed.

Bayern are very high on Tel and believe that he can go all the way and become a top class forward.

They do have Harry Kane, but are aware that Kane is over 30 and may not have that many years at the top left.