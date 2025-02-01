Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Villarreal sign Inter Milan wing-back Buchanan
Villarreal have completed the signing of Inter Milan wing-back Taj Buchanan.

Buchanan moves on-loan to Villarreal for a €1m fee with the option for a permanent transfer worth €13m.

Villarreal reached an agreement for Buchanan ahead of competition from Monza, Torino and Fiorentina in Italy.

Buchanan has fully recovered from a leg fracture suffered at the end of the season.

The winger will immediately be under Marcelino's orders although the Asturian coach will not count on him for today's match against Valladolid, which the player will  watch from the box at the Estadio de La Cerámica.

