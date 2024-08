DONE DEAL: Inter Milan sign teen pair Putzen, Kartelo

Inter Milan have closed the signings of two young prospects.

The Nerazzurri have deposited the contract of Dino Putzen, a young Swedish midfielder born in 2008. He arrives from Jonkopings Sodra.

The other addition to the Inter academy is Dominik Kartelo , a Croatian midfielder born in 2008.

He was acquired on a permanent basis from Sibenik. The teen's contract has also been filed with the Lega Serie A offices.

Both Putzen and Kartelo are both 16 years of age.