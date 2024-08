DONE DEAL: Genoa snap up Juventus midfielder Miretti

Genoa have snapped up Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti.

Miretti leaves Juve for Genoa on a season-long loan. The deal does not include a permanent option.

The Italy international moves to Genoa in the hope of regular senior football.

Miretti, 21, has already made 75 appearances for Juve, but has recently lost his first-choice status.

Genoa won at Monza on Saturday.