DONE DEAL: Genoa sign Arsenal wing-back Norton-Cuffy

Genoa have announced the signing of Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

In a short statement, Genoa declared the permanent signing of the wing-back from Arsenal.

The Serie A club said: "Brooke Norton-Cuffy is a new player for Genoa. The English footballer, born in London on 12/01/2004, arrives from Arsenal on a permanent basis.

"Growing up in the Gunners' youth sector, in his career he has made 113 appearances, 3 goals and 7 assists among the professionals. Welcome to Genoa, Brooke!"

It's understood Norton-Cuffy is joining for a fee of €1m rising to €3m including bonuses. The defender was to sign a contract to  2029. 

Serie ANorton-Cuffy BrookeGenoaArsenalPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
