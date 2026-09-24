DONE DEAL: Former Bayern and Real Madrid defender David Alaba signs for Udinese

David Alaba has signed for Udinese this week as he takes on a new challenge at 34 years old.

Alaba has completed his medical in Rome and has now penned a deal with Udinese in what is reported to be a short term spell, likely just one year for the experienced defender.

Advertisement Advertisement

Italian Serie A outfit Udinese confirmed the signing on Thursday in what is a huge switch for the Austria international who was also linked with clubs such as Inter Miami, Union Berlin, Club América and Al-Sadd.

“I’ve had many experiences and won a lot throughout my career, but one thing hasn’t changed: I want to win again. I want to compete again. And I want to achieve something special again. This is the mentality I bring to Udinese," said Alaba after signing his contract.

“The coach has made it very clear what role he has in mind for me and what he wants us to achieve together. Obviously, I want to bring my experience to the dressing room, take on responsibilities and help whenever possible, especially the younger players.

“I’m not coming here just to be the experienced player in the team, and I’m definitely not coming here to end my career. I’m still too ambitious for that and I still strongly believe in what I can do on the pitch. I want to push further, perform at the highest level in Serie A week after week and achieve something.

“I’m very excited about this challenge, and I still have a lot to prove to myself.”

Alaba has been a free agent since he left Real Madrid over the summer. During his time with the Spanish side, he won 11 trophies across five seasons, including two Champions League titles, two LaLiga championships, two Club World Cups and one Copa del Rey.

Injuries are the biggest concern for Alaba and it will be interesting to see if he can stay fit and ready to fight in the Serie A for a side who currently sit 13th.