From Espi to Tzolakis: Five breakout stars from the start of season including Tzolakis

The international break has marked a dramatic pause in the start of Europe’s elite football leagues, all of which - except for the German Bundesliga - have already played at least five rounds. But which fresh faces have caught the eye so far? Flashscore has picked five, one from each of the top five leagues, and listed them alphabetically.

Where else would you make a name for yourself with such a first name but in France… German striker Paris Brunner moved there at just 18. Local scouts noticed him after he helped defeat their national team in both the U17 European Championship and World Cup finals within a few months.

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However, it wasn’t until the arrival of new coach Filipe Luis this summer, who put his trust in him, that he began to shine in Monaco’s shirt. A classic finisher, he ranks among the league’s best for touches inside the box (24).

He rarely leaves the pitch empty-handed. In the domestic league, he’s already scored four goals, and added two more to help Monaco reach the main stage of the Conference League. Suddenly, the principality club sit atop the Ligue 1 table.

The son of Congolese-German parents, he’s dyed his hair blond, calls himself 'Prince Paris' after the mythical ancient hero, and isn’t fazed by the sudden attention. "That’s exactly what I want! I want defenders to know I’m very dangerous," he said. So far, it’s working…

The big sporting world, where billions are at stake, loves a fairy tale. And this striker with Moroccan roots is writing one of his own. Just two years ago, Younes Ebnoutalib was playing in the amateur sixth division for the little-known Giessen; last week, coach Jurgen Klopp called him up to the German national team.

The young forward is clinical in front of goal, converting four out of five big chances he’s had this season. He's needed just 70 minutes per goal, putting him among the Bundesliga’s elite in the season to date.

Ebnoutalib's domestic league stats Flashscore

Ebnoutalib stands out for his speed and energy, pressing opponents relentlessly. Morocco, whom he represented at youth level, were eager to have him, which is why Klopp acted quickly.

"When I saw him for the first time this season, I thought: 'That’s a talent! Where did he come from?' We all immediately agreed we had to call him up. The way he avoids offside is something else," Klopp enthused.

Younes’s father has already brought success to Germany, winning a silver Olympic medal in taekwondo at Sydney 2000.

Why on earth doesn’t he play more? After Sunday’s derby loss to Atletico, Real fans would rather not look at the table. Their beloved team are only fourth, and if not for Carlos Espi, things would be even worse.

The nearly two-metre-tall striker has played just 25 minutes across seven rounds, yet he’s scored two goals - both last-minute winners! His goals per match is thus an absurd 7.25…

Last season, Espi made a name for himself at Levante, scoring 11 goals to help them avoid relegation. He earned the award for LaLiga's best U23 player and a contract with Real. So far, only Kylian Mbappe (seven) and Jude Bellingham (three) have scored more in the top flight for Real than he has.

And yet coach Jose Mourinho has given him a maximum of 10 minutes per match. "He helps the team a lot. But he has a problem ahead of him. And that’s a player who isn’t just any player (Mbappe). And playing both isn’t easy," Mourinho explained.

Last season in the Primavera, Italy’s youth league, Emanuele Lulli amazed with his full-pitch sprints with the ball at his feet. The full-back turned those runs into two goals and eight assists. Among the seniors, this deeply Christian youngster is understandably more cautious - who wouldn’t be?

It’s his first year among the elite, wearing the heavy Roma shirt. But he’s showing that the future of Italian football might not be so bleak. He’s also lucky with his coach, as Gian Piero Gasperini has long been known for giving young players a chance.

Lulli has missed only one of five rounds; with him in the lineup, Roma have kept three clean sheets and conceded just once. Unexpectedly, the Romans lead the league on goal difference ahead of defending champions Inter.

The full-back boasts the best duel success rate in the team (winning 18 out of 28) and is also strong in passing. But above all, he excels at winning the ball back - he’s succeeded in eight out of nine tackles, making him one of the best in Serie A in this regard. Thanks to his creativity and speed, he also supports his team’s attacks in the offensive third.

Konstantinos Tzolakis was Olympiacos’s number one for just two years before Premier League newcomers Hull snapped him up. And the Greek keeper has already proven to be a fantastic investment.

He didn’t concede a goal for his first 277 minutes in the world’s best league, keeping clean sheets against Manchester United, Coventry, and Aston Villa. His team finally lost in the fifth round, narrowly beaten by Newcastle over the weekend.

With eight points, Hull currently sit eighth in the table. "And yet before the season, everyone said we’d go straight back down," Tzolakis remarked, who, alongside four Greek titles with Olympiacos, also holds a university degree in business administration.

He puts his mind to good use on penalties, where he’s a specialist. On Saturday, he saved one from Yoane Wissa, and this season in the Premier League, only David Raya has managed the same feat. Can the newcomers stay up? With Tzolakis in goal, just maybe!