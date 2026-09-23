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David Alaba completes medical ahead of surprise Udinese move

David Alaba completes medical ahead of surprise Udinese move
David Alaba completes medical ahead of surprise Udinese moveFlorencia Tan Jun / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid defender has reportedly completed his medical ahead of a surprise move to Udinese.

The now 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season after five years with the Spanish giants.

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Alaba’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu was fraught with injuries, including a major ACL tear back in December 2023, leaving him sidelined for 399 days.

Now, per various reports including Sky Sport Italia, the Austrian has completed his medical with no issues flagged ahead of a shock move to Udinese.

He is now expected to put pen to paper on a short-term deal with the Serie A club, who currently sit 13th after their five games.

Alaba had also been linked with moves to Hamburg, Inter Miami and Saudi side Al-Sadd but has made the decision to head to Italy.

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Serie ADavid AlabaUdineseReal MadridBayern MunichFootball transfers