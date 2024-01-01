DONE DEAL: Fiorentina sign Lecce defender Pongracic

Fiorentina have signed Lecce defender Marin Pongracic.

Pongracic joins Fiorentina as they sell Nikola Milenkovic to Nottingham Forest.

Fiorentina have paid €15m plus €1m in bonuses to Lecce for the stopper.

The Viola announced: "ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired, definitively, the rights to the sporting performances of the footballer Marin Pongracic from US Lecce.

"Pongracic, born on 11 September 1997, in Landshut (Germany), during his career, has played, in addition to that of Lecce, the shirts of Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg.

"The new Viola defender has also collected 10 appearances with the senior Croatian national team, with which he also played in the last European Championship."