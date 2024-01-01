DONE DEAL: Fiorentina sign AC Milan midfielder Adli

Fiorentina have signed AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli.

Adli joins the Viola in a loan deal for the season with a permanent option.

Fiorentina announced today: "ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired, on a temporary basis with right of redemption, the rights to the sporting performances of the player Yacine Adli from AC Milan.

"Adli, born in Vitry-sur-Seine (France) on 29 July 2000, grew up in the youth sector of Paris Saint-Germain, a club with which he also made his debut in Ligue 1 in 2018.

"The new Viola midfielder also wore the Bordeaux shirt on 104 occasions and, in his last season with Milan, he made 33 appearances in Serie A, Italian Cup, Champions League and Europa League, scoring one goal. Adli will wear the number 29 shirt."