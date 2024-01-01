Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
Ancelotti upset with Real Madrid players: You don't win by walking
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands

DONE DEAL: Fiorentina sign AC Milan midfielder Adli

DONE DEAL: Fiorentina sign AC Milan midfielder Adli
DONE DEAL: Fiorentina sign AC Milan midfielder Adli
DONE DEAL: Fiorentina sign AC Milan midfielder AdliAction Plus
Fiorentina have signed AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli.

Adli joins the Viola in a  loan deal for the season with a permanent option.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fiorentina announced today:  "ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired, on a temporary basis with right of redemption, the rights to the sporting performances of the player Yacine Adli from AC Milan.

"Adli, born in Vitry-sur-Seine (France) on 29 July 2000, grew up in the youth sector of Paris Saint-Germain, a club with which he also made his debut in Ligue 1 in 2018.

"The new Viola midfielder also wore the Bordeaux shirt on 104 occasions and, in his last season with Milan, he made 33 appearances in Serie A, Italian Cup, Champions League and Europa League, scoring one goal. Adli will wear the number 29 shirt."

 

 

Mentions
Serie AAdli YacineFiorentinaAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brentford launch offer for AC Milan midfielder Adli after Saudi bid
DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Morata as Adli makes special gesture
Juventus swoop for Fiorentina star Gonzalez; Porto winger Conceicao