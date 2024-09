DONE DEAL: Fenerbahce sign Juventus veteran Kostic

Fenerbahce have signed Juventus veteran Filip Kostic.

The wing-back has moved to Jose Mourinho's Fener on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kostic turns 32 this year and is on a deal with Juve to 2027.

He made 87 competitive appearances for the Turin club, having arrived in 2022.

The move to Fener does not include a permanent option.