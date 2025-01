DONE DEAL: Empoli sell Ekong to Malmo

Empoli have sold Emmanuel Ekong to Malmo FF.

The Sweden striker leaves in a permanent transfer worth €1m plus 20 per cent of any sell-on fee.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ekong made 18 appearances for Empoli this season, scoring twice.

The forward originally moved to Empoli from Brommapojkarna as a teenager.