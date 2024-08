DONE DEAL: Empoli land Juventus defender De Sciglio, Chelsea striker Anjorin

Juventus veteran Mattia De Sciglio has joined Empoli.

De Sciglio moves to Empoli on a season-long loan.

The defender makes the move with his Juve contract inside it's final year. As such, he could sign permanently for Empoli as a free agent in June.

Along with De Sciglio, Empoli have also signed Chelsea striker Tino Anjorin.

Anjorin joins on a free transfer, with Chelsea retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause. The forward has signed a three-year contract.