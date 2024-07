DONE DEAL: Como sign Frosinone defender Mazzitelli

Como have added two new defenders to Cesc Fabregas' squad.

Alberto Dossena signed during the week from Cagliari.

And now Como have announced the arrival of fellow defender Luca Mazzitelli from Frosinone.

Mazzitelli joins Como on a season-long loan with an option to buy. Should Como buy, he will sign an agreed contract to 2027.

Mazzitelli played 57 games, scored 8 goals and made 6 assists with Frosinone.