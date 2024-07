Como wrapping up deal for Reina

Como are wrapping up a deal for Pepe Reina.

The veteran goalkeeper is moving to the Serie A new-boys after being released by Villarreal this summer.

It'll mark a return to Italy for the former Lazio keeper.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Pepe Reina will be next Como signing after Alberto Moreno, one year contract as free agent.

"Next up: Raphael Varane, soon."