DONE DEAL: Como sign ex-Barcelona captain Roberto

Como have signed former Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto.

The defensive utility joins Como as a free agent and has penned a two-year contract.

“I see this as a new challenge in my career, I really believe in the project, I met the owners and they are very excited about this, I think they are doing the right things and I’m happy to be part of it,” Roberto told Como's website.

“When Cesc first contacted me, he explained to me the ambitions of the club coming from lower divisions all the way to Serie A in five years, and his ambition as a coach. So it’s exciting for me to come and be part of the growth of the club.

“I think I can help achieve the goals of the club with hard work and I’m looking forward to getting started."