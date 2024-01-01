Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Como land Man City midfielder Perrone
Como have signed Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perrone.

The Argentine joins the Serie A club on a season-long loan. The deal includes a 12 month option.

Perrone said, "I am very happy to be here in this club and in this city, I can't wait to start playing. I think this is a necessary step for my career to continue growing; I like the ideas of the coach and the style of play.

"Como 1907 is a very interesting club, with a quality squad and that's why I decided to come here."

Como coach Cesc Fabregas also said: "It's exciting to have such a versatile player like Perrone. His recent pre-season performances have demonstrated his link-up play and creativity in midfield."

 

Serie APremier LeaguePerrone MaximoManchester CityComoFootball Transfers
