DONE DEAL: Como land Antwerp keeper Butez

Como have signed Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Jean Butez.

Butez has agreed to join Como over a rival offer from Lens. The 29 year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Serie A outfit.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas said,  "Jean's solidity and his leadership are qualities that will benefit our team greatly. His experience makes him a valuable resource in the path of strengthening our team."

Meanwhile, Como's statement read: "Como 1907 have secured the signing of Jean Butez from Royal Antwerp FC on a three-year deal. The 29-year-old French goalkeeper was instrumental in Antwerp's domestic treble in 2023, keeping an impressive 27 clean sheets that season.

"Born in Lille, France, Butez began his footballing journey with FC Merris before joining the youth system at Lille OSC in 2003. He then moved to Royal Excel Mouscron before signing for Royal Antwerp FC in 2020, where he quickly established himself as a first-choice goalkeeper."

