Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Both ourselves and AC Milan desperate to win Supercoppa
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild

Como locked in talks with Lyon veteran Matic

Carlos Volcano
Como locked in talks with Lyon veteran Matic
Como locked in talks with Lyon veteran MaticTribalfootball
Como are in talks with Lyon veteran Nemanja Matic.

Sky Italia says Como have been encouraged in talks after an initial approach to the Serb's agents.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Como is considering the length of contract to table, which could include an off-field role once Matic's playing career is over.

The proposal on the table is for a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas, who knows the veteran midfielder well, having played 105 games with him at Chelsea, is pushing for his arrival.

Matic  is open to the transfer, provided that the right economic conditions are met.

Mentions
Serie AMatic NemanjaFabregas CescLyonComoChelseaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd, Spurs in PSG talks over Kolo Muani loan arrangement
Lens CEO confirms Khusanov can leave the club as Man City and Chelsea circle
Torino on brink of signing Chelsea midfielder Casadei