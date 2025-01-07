Como locked in talks with Lyon veteran Matic

Como are in talks with Lyon veteran Nemanja Matic.

Sky Italia says Como have been encouraged in talks after an initial approach to the Serb's agents.

Como is considering the length of contract to table, which could include an off-field role once Matic's playing career is over.

The proposal on the table is for a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas, who knows the veteran midfielder well, having played 105 games with him at Chelsea, is pushing for his arrival.

Matic is open to the transfer, provided that the right economic conditions are met.