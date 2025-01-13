DONE DEAL: Como coach Cesc welcomes Caqueret arrival

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has welcomed the signing of Lyon midfielder Maxence Caqueret.

Caqueret has joined the Serie A minnows in a permanent deal, signing a contract to 2029.

Cesc said, "Maxence is a versatile player and has the ability to dictate the pace of the game.

"His experience at the highest level of European football will help strengthen the core of our team.

"I know him and have followed his career over the years, so we are very happy to have him with us."