Como coach Cesc frustrated after Lazio draw

Como coach Cesc Fabregas admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Lazio on Friday night.

Boulaye Dia had Lazio ahead before they saw Loum Tchaouna sent off. And eventually Patrick Cutrone found a headed equaliser to earn the point for Como.

Afterwards, Cesc said: “It is the story of our season, we create so much and need to convert more chances into goals. We are missing a lot of points because of that. We are improving defensively, I saw a strong character from my team to come here and play like this.

“We must remember that we lost 5-1 to this team at home, so to put this performance in was impressive. At the same time, we are angry because with a performance like that, we deserved three points.

“Apart from scoring goals, and we had so many chances, we should’ve lowered the tempo a little in the final 20 minutes, but this is a young team and lacked a little maturity to move the ball around, force Lazio out of position.

“It is a process, I cannot expect young lads to know all this straight away, many were in Serie B last season too. They are learning all the time and that is my job as coach to help them do that.”

On an ankle injury suffered by Nico Paz, Cesc also stated: “It doesn’t look good, Nico Paz’s ankle turned and it has already swollen up a lot. We’ll have to wait and see.”