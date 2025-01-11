Como coach Cesc confirms talks with Lyon veteran Matic

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has confirmed talks with Lyon veteran Nemanja Matic.

The Serb midfielder is being linked with a January move to Como.

Matic and Cesc played together at Chelsea and the latter confirmed contact after Friday night's 1-1 draw with Lazio.

Cesc said, “Yes, I spoke to Nemanja, he is a friend of mine, but so far it is only a chat.

"It is not easy to get these transfers, but we’ll see how the window goes over the next three weeks."