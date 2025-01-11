Tribal Football
Most Read
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Como coach Cesc confirms talks with Lyon veteran Matic

Carlos Volcano
Como coach Cesc confirms talks with Lyon veteran Matic
Como coach Cesc confirms talks with Lyon veteran MaticTribalfootball
Como coach Cesc Fabregas has confirmed talks with Lyon veteran Nemanja Matic.

The Serb midfielder is being linked with a January move to Como.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Matic and Cesc played together at Chelsea and the latter confirmed contact after Friday night's 1-1 draw with Lazio.

Cesc said, “Yes, I spoke to Nemanja, he is a friend of mine, but so far it is only a chat.

"It is not easy to get these transfers, but we’ll see how the window goes over the next three weeks."

Mentions
Serie AMatic NemanjaFabregas CescComoLyonChelseaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Como coach Cesc targets Man Utd fullback Malacia
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David
Como locked in talks with Lyon veteran Matic