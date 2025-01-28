DONE DEAL: Changchun Yatai sign Parma midfielder Cyprien

Parma midfielder Wylan Cyprien has left Italy for China.

Cyprien has signed with Changchun Yatai, agreeing a two-year contract with an option for another year.

The Frenchman joins Changchun Yatai on a salary greater than the €500,000 he earned with Parma.

Cyprien's contract with Parma was due to expire at the end of this season.

The 30 year-old former Nantes, Nice and Lens midfielder managed just two appearances this term.