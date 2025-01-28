Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man City boss Guardiola: I was unfair to Khusanov

DONE DEAL: Changchun Yatai sign Parma midfielder Cyprien

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Changchun Yatai sign Parma midfielder Cyprien
DONE DEAL: Changchun Yatai sign Parma midfielder CyprienTribalfootball
Parma midfielder Wylan Cyprien has left Italy for China.

Cyprien has signed with Changchun Yatai, agreeing a two-year contract with an option for another year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Frenchman joins Changchun Yatai on a salary greater than the €500,000 he earned with Parma.

Cyprien's contract with Parma was due to expire at the end of this season.

The 30 year-old former Nantes, Nice and Lens midfielder managed just two appearances this term. 

Mentions
Serie ACyprien WylanParmaChangchun YataiFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent responds to Fiorentina rumours for Parma attacker Man
Parma set Man price as Fiorentina, Como make their move
DONE DEAL: Leicester snap up Parma fullback Coulibaly