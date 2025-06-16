DONE DEAL: Cesc delighted as Como land Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Baturina

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Como have snapped up Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina.

Baturina has agreed terms with Como and will formally sign forms on July 1 when his Dinamo contract expires.

He has committed to a deal to 2030.

Como coach Cesc Fàbregas said of the signing: “Martin is a player of great quality.

"He is intelligent with the ball, strong in duels and has the right personality to make the difference in key moments. He fits perfectly with the type of football we are building here.”

Meanwhile, Baturina said: "I am very happy to be here in Como, a team with a great project in a beautiful city. I spoke with the club and the coach and I am really impatient to start this new experience and take to the field with this shirt."

