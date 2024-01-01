Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Atalanta snap up free agent Cuadrado

Atalanta have snapped up free agent Juan Cuadrado.

The veteran Colombia wing-back joins La Dea as a free agent after coming off contract at Inter Milan this summer.

Cuadrado has penned a 12 month deal with Atalanta.

La Dea announced today: "Atalanta BC is pleased to announce that in the current season, 2024/25, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Bello will wear the Nerazzurri shirt.

"The 36-year-old Colombian right winger can boast an enviable list of successes, which include 6 league titles, 4 Italian Cups and 3 Italian Super Cups, but also a Premier League and an English League Cup.

"The Percassi family, the Pagliuca family and the entire Nerazzurri Club extend a warm welcome to Juan, wishing him the best satisfaction - personally and as a team - in the Nerazzurri shirt."

