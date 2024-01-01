DONE DEAL: Atalanta sign Frosinone midfielder Marco Brescianini

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Atalanta sign Frosinone midfielder Marco BrescianiniAction Plus
Atalanta have signed Frosinone midfielder Marco Brescianini.

Brescianini moves to La Dea on-loan for the season.

Atalanta announced today: "Atalanta BC is pleased to communicate that it has acquired from Frosinone Calcio - on a temporary basis with right of option and obligation of definitive acquisition upon the occurrence of certain conditions - the right to sporting performances of the footballer Marco Brescianini.

"The 24 year old midfielder made 36 appearances in the last Serie A championship, embellished with 4 goals and 2 goal assists."

