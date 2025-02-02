Bologna closing deal for AC Milan fullback Calabria

Tribal Football
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Paul Vegas
Bologna are closing a deal for AC Milan fullback Davide Calabria.

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano confirmed after victory over Como yesterday that a deal was close.

Calabria is set to join Bologna in a permanent transfer, says Sky Italia.

Bologna will cough up €2m to land the fullback, who publicly clashed with Milan coach Sergio Conceicao last week.

Calabria has also found himself surplus to requirements after Milan's signing of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker. 

