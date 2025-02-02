Bologna captain Di Silvestri pleased scoring in victory over Como

Bologna captain Lorenzo di Silvestri was delighted scoring in victory over Como.

Di Silvestri admits the players are keen to return to Europe after this season's Champions League campaign.

On scoring, he said: "Let's say it's a prerogative that I've tried to improve in my career. I try to improve every year, we scored two goals and didn't concede any.

“Dedication? I dedicate it to my beautiful wife who is pregnant and we will face this new adventure together. We are waiting for the birth which will be in July."

Di Silevstri added, “We have made a leap in quality, mentally and as a group. The Champions League was beautiful, we would like to return to Europe. Tuesday is the Coppa Italia, it will be a very important match for us. But we want to improve."