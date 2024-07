Aston Villa chief Monchi posts farewell to Luiz

Aston Villa chief Monchi has posted a farewell to Douglas Luiz.

The Brazil midfielder completed his move to Juventus today.

He has signed a deal with Juve until 2029 after Villa agreed to his sale worth €50m.

In a separate deal, Juventus' Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior will join Villa for a fee of €22m.

Villa chief Monchi wrote on X: "Thank you Douglas. Good luck!!"